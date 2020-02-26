Home

Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
(412) 364-0510
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Sebastian Church

Anthony F. Pietropaolo


1973 - 2020
Anthony F. Pietropaolo Obituary
Anthony Francis Pietropaolo, 46, of Plum Borough, formerly of McCandless, died suddenly Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. He was the beloved father of Mia and Cooper Pietropaolo; loving son of Giosofatto and Roberta Pietropaolo; treasured brother of Angela Dean (Brian); husband of Jill (Kiser); proud uncle of Julia Poppa and Cameron Kiser; and is also survived by loving aunts, uncles, relatives and friends. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME INC., 806 Perry Highway, Ross Township. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday in St. Sebastian Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Sebastian St. Vincent DePaul Society, 311 Siebert Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237.
