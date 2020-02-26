|
Anthony Francis Pietropaolo, 46, of Plum Borough, formerly of McCandless, died suddenly Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. He was the beloved father of Mia and Cooper Pietropaolo; loving son of Giosofatto and Roberta Pietropaolo; treasured brother of Angela Dean (Brian); husband of Jill (Kiser); proud uncle of Julia Poppa and Cameron Kiser; and is also survived by loving aunts, uncles, relatives and friends. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME INC., 806 Perry Highway, Ross Township. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday in St. Sebastian Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Sebastian St. Vincent DePaul Society, 311 Siebert Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237.