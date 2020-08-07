Anthony J. Tony Angiulli Jr., 33, of Delmont, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at his home. He was born March 17, 1987, in Monroeville, a beloved son of Anthony and Dawn (Wiercinski) Angiulli Sr., of Delmont. In addition to his parents, Tony is survived by his loving brother, Charlie Angiulli, of Delmont; also survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Friends welcome from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the WOLFE-VON GEIS FUNERAL HOME INC., 5701 Lincoln Ave., Export, 724-327-1400. Face masks required and only 25 people permitted in the funeral home at one time. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday in St. Johns Church, Delmont. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Tonys name may be made to the National Institute of Mental Health, 6001 Executive Blvd., Room 6229A, MSC 9655, Bethesda, MD 20892-9655. Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.



