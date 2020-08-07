1/
Anthony J. Angiulli Jr.
1987 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anthony J. Tony Angiulli Jr., 33, of Delmont, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at his home. He was born March 17, 1987, in Monroeville, a beloved son of Anthony and Dawn (Wiercinski) Angiulli Sr., of Delmont. In addition to his parents, Tony is survived by his loving brother, Charlie Angiulli, of Delmont; also survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Friends welcome from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the WOLFE-VON GEIS FUNERAL HOME INC., 5701 Lincoln Ave., Export, 724-327-1400. Face masks required and only 25 people permitted in the funeral home at one time. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday in St. Johns Church, Delmont. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Tonys name may be made to the National Institute of Mental Health, 6001 Executive Blvd., Room 6229A, MSC 9655, Bethesda, MD 20892-9655. Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Wolfe-von Geis Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
8
Funeral Mass
St. Johns Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wolfe-von Geis Funeral Home
5701 Lincoln Avenue
Export, PA 15632
(724) 327-1400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wolfe-von Geis Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 6, 2020
Tony, Dawn & Charlie,
Our thoughts & prayers are with you at this difficult time. We cherish our memories of our families being together at St. Barts. David practically grew up at your home. Love to you all & God bless.
Charlie & Cindy Pina & Family
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved