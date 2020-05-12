Anthony J. DiLoreto, 95, of Jeannette, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, at his residence. He was born Jan. 16, 1925, in New Alexandria, a son of the late Domenico and Filomena Caranese DiLoreto. Tony was a 1942 graduate of Jeannette High School. He attended a St. Louis Cardinals baseball tryout camp in Washington Pa., and was offered a contract as a hard-throwing left-handed pitcher but turned it down because he was making more money as a pneumatic tire curer at the former General Tire Co. in Jeannette. Tony was an Army veteran and served honorably from June 1943 to February 1946, participating in the European and Asia Pacific theaters, and the Philippine Liberation with the 321st Combat Engineer Battalion. He was a member of the American Legion Post #344 in Jeannette. After his discharge, Tony joined his brother, Sam, becoming a bricklayer, and they built many homes in the Western Pa. area, especially Springdale, before moving to Youngstown, Ohio, as general contractors building homes there. Tony and his brother later owned and operated the Southway News, a convenience store in Youngstown, Ohio, until 1999. In retirement, Tony was a great cook, an avid gardener, and did everything that had to be done. After suffering a fractured hip requiring hip replacement surgery, Tony came to live with his brother, Dom, in Jeannette, and later selling his home in Poland, Ohio. Tony was a generous, well-liked Tireless "Man" with many abilities and intelligence. In addition to his parents, Tony was predeceased by sisters, Rose (DiLoreto) Rosati, and Concetta (DiLoreto) Riscinto; and brothers, infant Berardino DiLoreto, and Salvatore DiLoreto. He is survived by brothers, Bernard "Bernie" DiLoreto and wife Lillian, and Domenick P. DiLoreto, D.D.S.; and sisters, Lucille DiLoreto Cogan, and Dolores DiLoreto; and numerous nieces and nephews. Due to the current health concerns, Tony's services were private. A funeral Mass was held in Ascension Church, followed by interment in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Hempfield Township. The JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., Jeannette, is entrusted with arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store