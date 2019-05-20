Anthony J. "Tony" Fannerella, 88, of Greensburg, died Saturday, May 18, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. He was born May 19, 1930, in Greensburg, a son of the late Rocco and Concetta Scaglione Fannerella. Tony owned and operated his own construction company for 40-plus years and then semi-retired and taught his trade from 1982 to 2005 for Operation Outward Reach through SCI. Some of his great accomplishments include Washington's Gristmill and Hannastown, and many more. Back in his younger years, he was an avid trap shooter at the Sportsman's Association of Greensburg, where he served as president for many years. He loved his hunting and going on his big game hunt. He also enjoyed taking his 1954 M38 A1 military Jeep to parades, where all could enjoy it. He will be greatly missed. Best of all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren; he took with him a world of knowledge. He was an Army veteran, having served during the Korean War as a staff sergeant, and was a member of Brush Creek Evangelical Lutheran Church and Armbrust Veterans Association. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Urban Fannerella; three brothers, Michael, Frank and William Fannerella; and two sisters, Louise Thiel and Mary Cholock. He is survived by his daughter, Lisa Palm (Butch), of Greensburg; his granddaughter, Scarlett Holnaider; four great-grandchildren, Anastasia, Reno-Anthony, Aurora and Ryland; his loving and devoted companion of 23 years, Marie Cummings, of Jeannette, and her children, William Cummings, of North Huntingdon, Deborah Palangio, of Manor, Rick Cummings (Kimberly), of North Huntingdon, and Cindy Capretti (James), of Jeannette; her grandchildren, Michael, Richard, Jessica and Billy; her great-grandchildren; his sister, Josephine Fannerella, of Greensburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Tony from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in Brush Creek Evangelical Lutheran Church, with Pastor Roger Steiner officiating. Entombment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum, Greensburg.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Armbrust Veterans Association, 2148 Valley Green Road, Greensburg, PA 15601, or Brush Creek Evangelical Memorial Fund, 177 Brush Creek Road, Irwin, PA 15642. Tony's family has entrusted his care to the Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., Greensburg. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences, or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 20 to May 21, 2019