Anthony J. "Tony" Nicolazzo, 75, of Monroeville, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Sharon (Sprucebank) Nicolazzo; loving father of Dawn Marie Nicolazzo and Anthony (Laura) Nicolazzo; adored grandfather of Christina (Anthony) Cuda, Jessica (fiance Cole) Caruso, Emma and Andrew Nicolazzo; Pap-Pap to Gianna Cuda; brother of Mary Catherine "Babe" (Tom) Organ; brother-in-law of Charlene (John Paul) Jones; and uncle of Randy, Robert (Laura) and the late Richard Organ. Tony was an Army veteran and was proud to serve in the National Guard. In addition to being a devoted family man and hard worker, he was an accomplished singer, keyboardist and accordion player since the age of 6. In recent years, he performed with A+, The Holiday's, Front Page and the DooWop Shoppe. Fans enjoyed listening to him every Saturday on the WKFB radio show. Tony is now reunited with his sweetheart, Sharon, who he has missed dearly.

Friends will be received from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), corner of (445) Beatty Road and 48 North, Monroeville, 412-856-4747. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday at North American Martyrs Parish. Interment with military honors will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.

www.jobefuneralhome.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary