Anthony M. Leone, 58, of Latrobe, died Friday, July 24, 2020, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. He was born Jan. 8, 1962, in Charleroi, a son of the late Thomas and June (Story) Leone. He was a graduate of Monessen High School and prior to retirement worked at Giant Eagle Eastgate. Tony enjoyed tinkering with anything, especially lawnmowers. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Anthony M. Leone Jr.; and a daughter, Gabrielle G. Leone. He is survived by his wife, Valerie L. (Riddell) Leone; two daughters, Kristen M. Walter and husband, Andrew, of Jeannette, and Haley A. Leone and her boyfriend, Noah DeLuca, of Latrobe; twin grandchildren, Sawyer E. and Grace E. Walter; four brothers, Thomas and wife, Arlene, of Greensburg, Joseph, of Monessen, John and wife, Patti, of Belle Vernon, and James Leone and wife, Pam, of Greensburg; two sisters, Karen Donahoe, of Pittsburgh, and Tina Wilson and husband, Tom, of Belle Vernon; several nieces and nephews, including Brianne Roman; his mother-in-law, Barbara Riddell, of Belle Vernon; sisters-in-law, Holly Roman and husband, Jeff, of Belle Vernon, and Tonya Riddell and Mason, of Monessen; his pets, Bosley and Mr. Kitty; and best friend, Michael Slivensky. Private visitation and services will be held for family at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., Pleasant Unity. Facemasks will be required. Friends are invited to a gathering, which will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Kristen and Andy's home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to your favorite charity
. www.bachafh.com
.