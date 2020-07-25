1/1
Anthony M. Leone
1962 - 2020
Anthony M. Leone, 58, of Latrobe, died Friday, July 24, 2020, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. He was born Jan. 8, 1962, in Charleroi, a son of the late Thomas and June (Story) Leone. He was a graduate of Monessen High School and prior to retirement worked at Giant Eagle Eastgate. Tony enjoyed tinkering with anything, especially lawnmowers. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Anthony M. Leone Jr.; and a daughter, Gabrielle G. Leone. He is survived by his wife, Valerie L. (Riddell) Leone; two daughters, Kristen M. Walter and husband, Andrew, of Jeannette, and Haley A. Leone and her boyfriend, Noah DeLuca, of Latrobe; twin grandchildren, Sawyer E. and Grace E. Walter; four brothers, Thomas and wife, Arlene, of Greensburg, Joseph, of Monessen, John and wife, Patti, of Belle Vernon, and James Leone and wife, Pam, of Greensburg; two sisters, Karen Donahoe, of Pittsburgh, and Tina Wilson and husband, Tom, of Belle Vernon; several nieces and nephews, including Brianne Roman; his mother-in-law, Barbara Riddell, of Belle Vernon; sisters-in-law, Holly Roman and husband, Jeff, of Belle Vernon, and Tonya Riddell and Mason, of Monessen; his pets, Bosley and Mr. Kitty; and best friend, Michael Slivensky. Private visitation and services will be held for family at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., Pleasant Unity. Facemasks will be required. Friends are invited to a gathering, which will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Kristen and Andy's home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to your favorite charity. www.bachafh.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Memorial Gathering
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
2072 Route 130
Pleasant Unity, PA 15676-0504
(724) 423-2566
July 25, 2020
You were a very nice person. May God bless you
Jean Bitner
Friend
July 25, 2020
Our deepest sympathy Tony will always be with you all love,Ed an Millie
Millie M Lohr
Friend
