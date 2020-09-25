1/1
Anthony Michael Nee
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anthony Michael "Mickey" Nee, 75, of Level Green, formerly of North Braddock, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Judi (Murtland) Nee for 39 wonderful years; loving father of Michael (Michelle Vislay) Nee, of Level Green, Jodi (Bryan) Simpson, of North Huntingdon, Jennifer Nee, of Level Green, and Jonathan (Anna) Nee, of Bethel Park; and cherished brother of James (the late Elaine) Nee and Theresa "Sissy" (Don) Pruchnitzky. He was preceded in death by his parents, Martin Nee Sr. and Nora (Ridge) Nee; and his brother; Martin "Junior" (surviving spouse, Katherine) Nee Jr. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and his grandpuppy, Bailey. Mickey worked as a scaleman at the U.S. Steel Edgar Thomson plant in Braddock for more than 30 years. He proudly served his country in the Army during the Vietnam War. Mickey was an avid outdoorsman, and greatly enjoyed fishing, hunting, and being in the mountains, especially Whipkey Dam. His greatest joy in life was spending time with his family. Friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., Turtle Creek/Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave., Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350. Due to the covid-19 pandemic, 25 visitors will be allowed at a time and face masks or coverings are required. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in St. Barbara Church, Harrison City. Everyone please meet at church. Mickey will be laid to rest with military honors in Braddock Catholic Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
27
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
28
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Barbara Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
1111 Monroeville Ave
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
412-823-9350
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved