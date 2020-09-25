Anthony Michael "Mickey" Nee, 75, of Level Green, formerly of North Braddock, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Judi (Murtland) Nee for 39 wonderful years; loving father of Michael (Michelle Vislay) Nee, of Level Green, Jodi (Bryan) Simpson, of North Huntingdon, Jennifer Nee, of Level Green, and Jonathan (Anna) Nee, of Bethel Park; and cherished brother of James (the late Elaine) Nee and Theresa "Sissy" (Don) Pruchnitzky. He was preceded in death by his parents, Martin Nee Sr. and Nora (Ridge) Nee; and his brother; Martin "Junior" (surviving spouse, Katherine) Nee Jr. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and his grandpuppy, Bailey. Mickey worked as a scaleman at the U.S. Steel Edgar Thomson plant in Braddock for more than 30 years. He proudly served his country in the Army during the Vietnam War. Mickey was an avid outdoorsman, and greatly enjoyed fishing, hunting, and being in the mountains, especially Whipkey Dam. His greatest joy in life was spending time with his family. Friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., Turtle Creek/Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave., Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350. Due to the covid-19 pandemic, 25 visitors will be allowed at a time and face masks or coverings are required. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in St. Barbara Church, Harrison City. Everyone please meet at church. Mickey will be laid to rest with military honors in Braddock Catholic Cemetery.



