Anthony P. Lorenz


1955 - 05
Anthony P. Lorenz Obituary
Anthony Philip Lorenz, 64, of Roseville, Calif., died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in his home. He was born May 7, 1955, in Greensburg, the son of the late William A. and Rosemary Costabile Lorenz. He was preceded in death by his brother, Billy Lorenz. He is survived by his wife, Sherrie Hannah Lorenz; his children, Austen Lorenz (fiancee Beatrice Gordon), Emersen Lorenz, Celeste (Joseph) Brown and their children, Madison and Connor, and Crystal (Samuel) McGuiness and their children, Bailey and Naomi; his sister, Cheryl (Jose) Ayala and their daughter, Elianna; and many cousins. Anthony and Sherrie married June 7, 2008. Anthony earned a BS in business administration from University of Charleston and was in the ATO fraternity. He worked for Charles Schwab, Dean Witter and E-Trade, and later for SMA America Solar Co. Anthony made family a priority. He was an active member of St. Anna Greek Orthodox Church in Roseville. He is buried at Roseville Cemetery District. A contribution can be made in Anthony's memory to the St. Anna Greek Orthodox building fund at https://saintanna.org/donate.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 23, 2019
