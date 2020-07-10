1/
Anthony P. Sulkosky
1930 - 2020
Anthony P. Sulkosky, 90, of Blairsville (Derry Township), passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020, on his farm. He was born Jan. 17, 1930, in Derry Township, son of Stanley Sulkosky and Mary (Polosky) Sulkosky. He was a member of SS Simon and Jude Church, Blairsville. Anthony was a dairy farmer in Derry Township. He loved farming, the outdoors and Pirates baseball. He is survived by daughters, Anita Reese and husband, Matthew, of Blairsville, and Sherry Kitner and husband, Todd, of Blairsville; son, Vincent Sulkosky, of Ruckersville, Va.; grandchildren, Dane Kitner and fiancee, Anna, of Blairsville, Derick Kitner, of Blairsville, Kyle, Cheyenne, Breanna, Samantha, Josh and Nevaeh Reese; and brother, Stanley Sulkosky, of Blairsville. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by wife, Irene (Mizikar) Sulkosky, in 2004; brothers, Edward, John, Walter and Zigmund Sulkosky; and sisters, Stella and Theresa and Rose Kozemchak. In keeping with Anthony's wishes, visitation and services will be private. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at SS Simon and Jude Church, Blairsville, at the convenience of the family. Father Stephen R. Bugay will officiate. Masks are required at church. Interment will be in SS Simon and Jude Cemetery, Blairsville. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the JAMES F. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME INC., Blairsville. If so desired, memorial donations may be made in Anthony's name to Four Footed Friends, 220 Beck Road, Indiana, PA 15701. www.jamesfergusonfuneralhome.com.

