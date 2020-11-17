1/
Anthony R. Walters
Anthony Russell Walters, 45, of New Alexandria, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. He was born Sept. 15, 1975, in Montgomery, Ala., and graduated from Hempfield Area High School in 1994. He worked for the Pennsylvania Turnpike and was a member of Teamsters Local No. 250. Anthony loved his family and spending time with them. He enjoyed vacationing at the Walt Disney World resort with his wife and children. He loved playing the guitar and attended the Guitar Institute of Technology in Los Angeles, Calif. Anthony was also a huge Pittsburgh Steelers and Penguins fan. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Russell and Elizabeth (Kikalo) Salandro; his paternal grandparents, Harold and Annabelle (Mathias) Walters; his father-in-law, Roger McCormick; and aunt, Francine Salandro. He is survived by his loving wife of 12 years, Jennifer (McCormick) Walters; two sons, Brayden and Reese Walters, of New Alexandria; parents, Mark and Roxann (Salandro) Walters, of Greensburg; two brothers, Shawn Walters, of Pittsburgh, and Mark Walters (Kathryn), of Townsville, Queensland, Australia; his mother-in-law, Carmella (Wast) McCormick; four sisters-in-law, Mellanie (Jeremiah) Williams, of Youngwood, Jamie (Kim) McCormick, of Schwalbach, Germany, and Freda and Tina McCormick of Greensburg; nephews and nieces, Tyler, Mackenzie, Logan and Bryson Williams, of Youngwood; Liam and Owen McCormick, of Schwalbach, Germany; Luca, Huge, Cecilia and Archie Walters of Townsville, Queensland, Australia; very special uncle, Matt (Dean Bretzel) Salandro; as well as numerous other aunts, uncles and cousins. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m.Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at the P. DAVID NEWHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, 215 Church St., New Alexandria, PA 15670, 724-668-2248. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at the funeral home, with Pastor Chris Whitehead officiating. Burial will follow at the Union Cemetery, New Alexandria. In lieu of flowers, an educational fund has been set up for the children. Donations can be sent to Key Bank, Jennifer L. Walters, Brayden & Rees Walters Educational Fund, 800 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601. www.NewhouseFuneralHome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
P David Newhouse Funeral Home
215 Church St
New Alexandria, PA 15670
(724) 668-2248
November 16, 2020
