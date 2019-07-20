Anthony T. "Tony" Martin, 85, of Kiski Township, went to be with the Lord and reunite with many loved ones, Friday, July 19, 2019, at QLS-West Haven Manor, Washington Township. Born Jan. 12, 1934, in Carnegie, he was a son of the late Anthony Martin Sr. and Helen (Smosna) Martin. Tony lived in Kiski Township since 1985, and proudly served our country with the Army. He was the owner and president of Hancock Food Co., in Allison Park for many years, and also did office work at M.S.I. Corp., in Vandergrift. Tony was a member of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Apollo. He liked traveling with his late wife, Sheila, and enjoyed working on crossword puzzles. Tony most loved spending time with his family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sheila A. (Cool) Martin, who passed away Nov. 2, 2017; and a son, Timothy J. Martin, who passed away June 11, 2015. Tony is survived by his sons, Mitchell Martin and Jeffrey Martin, both of Kiski Township; daughter, Kelly (Ron) MacRae, of Los Barilles, Mexico; grandchildren, Jonas, Kyler, Samantha, Reannah, Serena, Giovanni and Ashley; brother, John (Susan) Martin, of Blairsville; and nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, in the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo. Additional viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 214 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Apollo, with Pastor Philip Ramstad officiating. Interment will be in Riverview Cemetery, Apollo.

