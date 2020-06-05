Anthony "Tony" Sellari died peacefully, at home in Kannapolis, N.C., Sunday, May 31, 2020, surrounded by his family. Tony was born Dec. 30, 1927, in Arnold, to Alfonso and Nicoletta Sellari. He was a graduate of Ken High, and after serving two years in the Navy, he earned his degree in secondary education at Lenoir Rhyne University in Hickory, N.C. He arrived there on a basketball scholarship, where he had an illustrious career. He was an all-conference player for three years, named all-state his senior season and was later inducted into the L-R Hall of Fame in 1981. (His younger brother, Tommy, was also inducted in 1996.) It was at L-R that he met the love of his life, Doris Plaster, of Kannapolis, N.C. They married in 1949, and in 1952 moved to Wadesboro, N.C., where he began his 35-year career as a successful basketball coach and schoolteacher, first at Wadesboro High School, then in Pennsylvania at Burrell High School from 1966-1987. He spent 14 exciting years at Burrell, including the privilege of coaching his three sons, Gary, Scott and Peppy. Tony led the Burrell Bucs to four section titles, advancing to the WPIAL championships. He was named WPIAL Coach of the Year by the Pittsburgh Press in 1979 and was inducted into the Allegheny-Kiski Valley Sports Hall of Fame in 1985. His lifetime coaching record was 423-198. Throughout his career, he was known to keep his emotions intact, patterning himself after the late UCLA coach John Wooden, who Tony said "was always under control." Tony had many other passions that enriched his full, happy life. He was a man of God and leader in his community. He attended Grace Community Church in Lower Burrell for 50 years, where he started the Grace Men's Club, organizing numerous artisan sales and golf tournaments. He was named Chamber of Commerce Man of the Year in 1979 for his civic and church work. In 1945, Tony's parents started a cotton candy business that eventually became a family affair, a sweet ride lasting until 2005. He and the family would travel to fairs and events during the summers, building friendships all over, as well as hilarious memories that are relentlessly recalled at family functions to this day. When Tony wasn't watching sports or crafting a piece of beautiful woodwork, he would be playing cards at the Sportsman Club in New Ken. He was an exceptional bingo and square-dance caller, handyman, and crossword puzzle solver. He loved country music, southern cooking, corny jokes, dancing, and was very proud of his Italian heritage. But what he was most passionate about was his wife of 71 years, his children, his brothers, and entire family. Tony had a great sense of humor, an infectious smile, was positive, calm, and looked for the good in others. He loved his students and players, caring just as much about their development as human beings as their education and their game. He would frequently tell us to "say something nice to each other every once in a while." He will be forever missed and forever in our hearts. He is survived by his wife, Doris; his five children, Gary Sellari (Cyndy), Scott Sellari, Anthony (Peppy) Sellari, Nicci Fry (Phil) and Dodi Sellari; his brothers, Bobby Sellari (Patti) and Tommy Sellari (Sylvia); his seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; seven nephews and five nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Nancy; and brother, Alfonso Jr. (Faye). A family gathering in Lower Burrell will be held later this year. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Grace Community Church in Lower Burrell.



