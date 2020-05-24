Antoinette L. Baker
Antoinette L. "Toni" Baker, 77, of Greensburg, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital and was a resident of St. Anne Home, Greensburg. She was born Feb. 14, 1943, in Mt. Pleasant, a daughter of the late John Sr. and Angeline Rosso DePalma. Prior to her retirement, Toni was employed by Westinghouse Air Brake Corp. In addition to her parents, Toni was predeceased by a sister, Carolyn Grega; and brothers, John and Daniel DePalma. She is survived by her brother, Patsy (Lorraine) DePalma; children, Gina (James) Fey, of Jeannette, Roberta "Bobbie" Sowell, of Frisco, Texas, Robert Baker Jr., of Butler, and David (Faith) Baker, of Armbrust. She will also be fondly remembered by her eight grandchildren, Katherine Fey, Caitlin, Matthew, and Joshua Sowell, John Baker, Jacob Baker, Joshua and Justin Smail; and several nieces and nephews. As per Antoinette's wishes, there will be no public visitation. Due to the current health situation with the covid pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a future time and place to be announced. The JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., Jeannette, is entrusted with arrangements.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 24, 2020.
