Antoinette L. Ruffo-McCloskey


1921 - 05 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Antoinette L. Ruffo-McCloskey Obituary
Antoinette "Dorothy" Louise Galando Ruffo-McCloskey of Greensburg, born May 2, 1921, passed Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in Rutledge, Tenn. She was a beautiful, loving mother and grandmother who will be truly missed by so many loved ones. Her transition was peaceful and with the grace she so deserved. She was preceded in death by her father, Anthony (Tony) Galando, and mother, Rose Stabile-Galando; husbands, Reynold E. Ruffo Sr. and the later, Edward R. McCloskey; siblings, Frank, Joe, Pete and Patsy Galando, Mary Duffy, Milded Rega and Elizabeth (Libby) Korber; and children, Christopher Lee and Albert F. Ruffo. She is survived in life by son, Reynold E. Ruffo Jr.; daughters, Connie, Nina and Dianne Ruffo; grandchildren, Robert (Bobby) and Douglas Collier, Debra Henry, Scott Haile, Shanda Weeden, Joseph (Joey) Pace, Dawn Needham, Stacey Lee, Christina Davis, Charlotte Queen, Josh and Jason Ruffo, Jeff Surdyn, Moniqua Williams and James Hart; 23 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. In loving memory. Rest in well-deserved peace.
At the family's request, there will be no public viewing or services. Antoinette's family has entrusted her care to the PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., Greensburg.
To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 19, 2019
