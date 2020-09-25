Antoinette (Payne) Naser, 81, of North Huntingdon, died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at her home. She was born May 11, 1939, in Rankin and was a daughter of the late Joseph and Isabelle (Bloise) Payne. Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a key punch operator for Westinghouse. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Irwin and its Christian Mothers/Women Guild. She helped with the Special Olympics and was a member of the Association for Retarded Citizens of Westmoreland County; Antoinette also worked for the Board of Elections. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John W. Naser. Surviving are three children, John A. Naser and his wife Jackie, of Fort Allen, Gary M. Naser, of North Huntingdon, and Diane Naser, of North Huntingdon; grandchildren Jessica Ann, John Daniel and Lilly Naser; and a brother, August Payne and his wife Lee, of Baldwin. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday in Immaculate Conception Church. Interment will follow in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park, North Huntingdon. The family suggests, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Association for Retarded Citizens of Westmoreland County, 910 Second Ave., New Kensington, PA 15069. In accordance with covid mandates, masks must be worn. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com
.