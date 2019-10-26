|
Antoinette P. (Macioce) Smith, 83, of Greensburg, formerly of Jeannette, passed away peacefully Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at home, surrounded by her devoted family. She was born April 28, 1936, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Joseph and Adeline (Ciorra) Macioce. Antoinette was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Prior to retiring, she was employed as a registered nurse by Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville. Her most treasured moments were those spent with her loving family. She will be remembered as being a very generous and loving person. She was very accepting of everyone and didn't hesitate to donate to people in need, especially children. Antoinette enjoyed gardening and plants. She was a member of St. John Baptist de la Salle Catholic Church, Delmont. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin P. Smith; two grandchildren; and a sibling. Antoinette will be dearly missed by her loving children, Antoinette Calder (Warren), Johanna Cassa (fiance, Paul May), Paula Smith, Stephanie Smith (Justin Crooks), Gabrielle Marker (James), Adam Smith (Amy) and Melissa Ciccarelli (Lou). Antoinette was blessed with 18 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren, all of whom she cherished. She is also survived by several siblings and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177. Blessing and committal services for Antoinette will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday in the funeral home, with Father Daniel Ulishney, of St. John Baptist de la Salle Catholic Church, officiating. Interment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Antoinette's memory may be directed to her family. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 26, 2019