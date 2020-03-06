Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-2001
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
View Map
Liturgy
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
12:00 PM
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
View Map

Antoinette Woitkowiak


1938 - 2020
Antoinette Woitkowiak Obituary
Antoinette Woitkowiak, 82, of Bradenville, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the Harmony House, Johnstown. Born Feb. 11, 1938, in Bradenville, she was a daughter of the late John Woitkowiak and Anna (Bialas) Pezzoni Woitkowiak. Antoinette was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church, Latrobe, and had been retired from the Agostinone Mushroom Farm. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Amos Pezzoni. Antoinette is survived by two brothers, John and Thomas Woitkowiak, both of Latrobe; four sisters, Jennie Hoke, of Youngstown, Mary Mehalic, of Latrobe, Stella Knurowski, of Bradenville, and Frances Mickey, of Kingston; a sister-in-law, Margaret Pezzoni; and she is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral liturgy will be held at noon Saturday in the funeral home. Private interment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, Latrobe. To sign the online guestbook, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
