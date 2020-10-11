Antonio M. Testa Sr., 96, of Greensburg, died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. He was born June 4, 1924, in Greensburg and was a son of the late Michael and Marianna Pietraroia Testa. He was a retired supervisor for PennDOT, a member of Our Lady of Grace Church and a lifelong member of the Hilltop Social Club. A proud veteran of the Army, he was a lifetime member of the Veteran of Foreign Wars and a member of the American Legion Post 981 and VFW Post 33. Antonio was a generous donor to several various charities. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary DiOrio Testa; and his eight siblings, Frank, Patsy and John Testa and Philomena Rescinito, Margaret Cadina, Jessie Minyon, Julia Colliocchi and Susie Buffaririo. He is survived by his son, Anthony M. Testa Jr. (Kathy Barko), of Champion; his grandson, Daniel Testa (Kelli), of Beaver; his great-grandson, Ashton Testa; and numerous nieces and nephews. There will be no public viewing. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Antonio's funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday in Our Lady of Grace Church, Greensburg. Inurnment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery. Keeping with CDC guidelines, those attending the funeral are required to wear face masks. Antonio's family has entrusted his care to CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of Grace Church, 1001 Mt. Pleasant Road, Greensburg, PA 15601, toward Masses for Antonio. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com
