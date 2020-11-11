Antonio "Tony" Moffa, 98, a resident of Greensburg Care Center, formerly of Jeannette, passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in the Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. He was born May 18, 1922, in Riccia, Italy, a son of the late Gaetano and Carmela DelGrosso Moffa. Prior to his retirement Tony was employed by the former ASG Corp. (Window House) in Jeannette for 32 years as a machine operator. He was a member of the Ascension Church, the M&S Club and its Bocci League, both of Jeannette. Tony enjoyed his large vegetable gardens, working in them for hours and sharing the bounty with all. He also enjoyed making his homemade wine. In addition to his parents, Tony was predeceased by his wife, Rosaria Ciocca Moffa, in 2013; brothers, Joseph and Michael Moffa; and sisters, Florence, Maria and Pasqualina. He is survived by his children, Guy Moffa and wife, Judy, of North Hills, Frank Moffa and wife, Helen, and Carmelina Merola, all of Jeannette; grandchildren, Dana (Devon) Burley, Kelli (Jim E.) Lokar, Jill (Shaun) Mellinger, Dr. Casey Moffa (Dr. Jeremy) Rice, Dr. Matthew (Lisa) Moffa, Andrew (Emily) Merola, Nicole (Mike) Bodine, Kristen Merola and Michael Moffa; 22 great-grandchildren, Rowan, Katelyn and Julianne Burley, Mia, Stella and Bryce Lokar, Connor, Cameron and Cooper Mellinger, Hayden, Sebastian, Lillian and Sheamus Rice, Augustine, Noreen and Salvatore Moffa, Giovanni, Jaxon and Isaiah Merola, and Keegan, Nolan and Barrett Bodine; and a sister, Antoinette. Tony's family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the Greensburg Care Center nurses and staff, and SeniorLife, for all of their kind and compassionate care. There will be no public visitation. A funeral Mass was celebrated in the Ascension Church and entombment followed in the Westmoreland Co. Memorial Park, Hempfield Township. The JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., Jeannette, are entrusted with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ascension Church Memorial Fund, 615 Division St., Jeannette PA 15644, or the Westmoreland County Food Bank, 100 Devonshire Drive, Delmont, PA 15626.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store