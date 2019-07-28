Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-5211
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for April Claiborne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

April J. Claiborne


1988 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
April J. Claiborne Obituary
April J. Claiborne, 31, of Ligonier, died Friday, July 26, 2019, in Jeannette. She was born June 14, 1988, in Cincinnati, Ohio, a daughter of John and Linda (Walters) Claiborne. She had been employed as a counselor for Community Options in Washington, Pa. She attended Keystone Free Will Baptist Church. April received her Bachelor of Science degree from St. Vincent College. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Harry J. Walters and Mary Walters Albright; her paternal grandparents, William B. Claiborne and Stella (Reed) Claiborne; two uncles, William B. Claiborne and James E. Claiborne; and four aunts, Mary E. Bronson, Hope P. Roberts, Martha A. Reynolds and Judy N. Claiborne. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her daughter, Natalie Claiborne; her soulmate, Jesse Bjorkland; her uncle, Blaine J. Walters; and several cousins, including William Bronson.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home with Pastor Nate Altom officiating. Interment will follow in Hillview Cemetery.
www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 28 to July 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of April's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now