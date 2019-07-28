|
April J. Claiborne, 31, of Ligonier, died Friday, July 26, 2019, in Jeannette. She was born June 14, 1988, in Cincinnati, Ohio, a daughter of John and Linda (Walters) Claiborne. She had been employed as a counselor for Community Options in Washington, Pa. She attended Keystone Free Will Baptist Church. April received her Bachelor of Science degree from St. Vincent College. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Harry J. Walters and Mary Walters Albright; her paternal grandparents, William B. Claiborne and Stella (Reed) Claiborne; two uncles, William B. Claiborne and James E. Claiborne; and four aunts, Mary E. Bronson, Hope P. Roberts, Martha A. Reynolds and Judy N. Claiborne. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her daughter, Natalie Claiborne; her soulmate, Jesse Bjorkland; her uncle, Blaine J. Walters; and several cousins, including William Bronson.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home with Pastor Nate Altom officiating. Interment will follow in Hillview Cemetery.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 28 to July 29, 2019