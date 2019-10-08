|
April L. Blay, 61, of Lowber, formerly of North Huntington, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. She was born March 12, 1958, in Indianapolis, Ind., the daughter of the late Justin S. "Jack" and Diana (Hughes) Blay. Prior to her retirement, April was employed by the Arc of Westmoreland. She was a member of Sutersville Primitive Methodist Church. She enjoyed attending the Arc dances, playing bingo, and spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed swimming (especially her swimming lessons with Savannah Brown), going to the beach, shopping at the Dollar Store for her stuffed animals and glow sticks, and getting pedicures, manicures and getting her hair done. She especially enjoyed the holidays and brought so much joy into our lives with her childlike innocence and exuberance. April is survived by her extended family, Laura Rosiek, with whom she resided, along with the late Victor Rosiek Jr.; "Gibble" Dunbar; Bonnie Egeland; Kim Dunbar; and Colleen, Gene and Alyssa Zimmerman, in addition to numerous cousins. She is also survived by her companion, Kevin Conaway; and her best friends, Nikki Steban, Donna and Mark Olexick, Fran Polka, Lauren Bergman and Heather Sutton. April was our precious angel, and her memory will live on in our hearts forever.
Friends will be received from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. Interment will take place at 10 a.m. Sunday in the Indianapolis Hebrew Congregation Cemetery South, Indianapolis, Ind.
Memorials may be made to Community Living Care. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019