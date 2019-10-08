Home

POWERED BY

Services
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
(724) 864-4200
Resources
More Obituaries for April Blay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

April L. Blay


1958 - 03
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
April L. Blay Obituary
April L. Blay, 61, of Lowber, formerly of North Huntington, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. She was born March 12, 1958, in Indianapolis, Ind., the daughter of the late Justin S. "Jack" and Diana (Hughes) Blay. Prior to her retirement, April was employed by the Arc of Westmoreland. She was a member of Sutersville Primitive Methodist Church. She enjoyed attending the Arc dances, playing bingo, and spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed swimming (especially her swimming lessons with Savannah Brown), going to the beach, shopping at the Dollar Store for her stuffed animals and glow sticks, and getting pedicures, manicures and getting her hair done. She especially enjoyed the holidays and brought so much joy into our lives with her childlike innocence and exuberance. April is survived by her extended family, Laura Rosiek, with whom she resided, along with the late Victor Rosiek Jr.; "Gibble" Dunbar; Bonnie Egeland; Kim Dunbar; and Colleen, Gene and Alyssa Zimmerman, in addition to numerous cousins. She is also survived by her companion, Kevin Conaway; and her best friends, Nikki Steban, Donna and Mark Olexick, Fran Polka, Lauren Bergman and Heather Sutton. April was our precious angel, and her memory will live on in our hearts forever.
Friends will be received from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. Interment will take place at 10 a.m. Sunday in the Indianapolis Hebrew Congregation Cemetery South, Indianapolis, Ind.
Memorials may be made to Community Living Care. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of April's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now