Ardeth C. Patterson
1933 - 2020-08-31
Ardeth C. Patterson, 87, of Latrobe, died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in Redstone Highlands, Greensburg. She was born Jan. 13, 1933, in Birdville, a daughter of the late Frank and Eleanor Adams Thompson. Ardeth was a retired RN and a member of Derry Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed working in her flower and vegetable gardens, sewing, baking and baking contests. She was so proud of her Blue Ribbon Apple Pie award from the Pennsylvania State Farm Show. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert C. Patterson on April 20, 2018; a son, William D. Patterson; and a brother, David Thompson. She is survived by her daughter, Pamela Kowalczyk (Adam), of Delmont; two sons, Timothy Patterson (Carrie), of Coraopolis, and Robert Lee Patterson (Renee), of Latrobe; six grandchildren, Zeke, Logan, Jacob and Anna Patterson, Amanda Kowalczyk, and Paige Panigal; and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, where a service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday with her pastor, the Rev. Marnie Abraham Russell, officiating. Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 1, 2020.
