Arleen F. Dacey, 65, of Shaler Township, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020, at Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh. She was born Dec. 21, 1954, in Natrona Heights, to the late Michael F. and Margaret A. (Palovcik) Barnas. Arleen lived in Shaler Township for many years and was a risk manager for 25 years at Joseph B. Fay Co. She was a member of Christ Our Hope Anglican Church, Natrona Heights. Arleen graduated from Highlands High School and enjoyed cooking. Survivors include her husband of 35 years, Philip J. Dacey; and her sisters, Elaine Boda, of New Kensington, Margaret (John) Cochran, of Williamsburg, Va., and Sylvia Savage, of New Hartford, N.Y. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, David A. Barnas. All services for Arleen will be private. However, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Visit dusterfh.com