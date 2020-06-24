Arlene C. DeRubbo, 79, of North Huntingdon, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020, at home. She was born Aug. 13, 1940, a daughter of the late John and Mary (Pavlic) Hreha. Prior to her retirement, Arlene was a hematologist for various hospitals and Partners In Health. She was a member of St. Agnes Parish and worked in the St. Agnes School cafeteria. She enjoyed ceramics, cooking and spending time with her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Hreha. She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Louis A. DeRubbo; sons, Chris DeRubbo and his wife, Jacque, and Jeff DeRubbo and his wife, Jina; brother, George (Deborah) Hreha; sister, Florence Celigoi; and sister-in-law, JoAnn Hreha; and grandchildren, Ethan, Madison, Andrew, Riley, Dante and Dominic. Family and friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A service will take place at 7 p.m. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 24, 2020.