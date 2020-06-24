Arlene C. DeRubbo
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Arlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arlene C. DeRubbo, 79, of North Huntingdon, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020, at home. She was born Aug. 13, 1940, a daughter of the late John and Mary (Pavlic) Hreha. Prior to her retirement, Arlene was a hematologist for various hospitals and Partners In Health. She was a member of St. Agnes Parish and worked in the St. Agnes School cafeteria. She enjoyed ceramics, cooking and spending time with her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Hreha. She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Louis A. DeRubbo; sons, Chris DeRubbo and his wife, Jacque, and Jeff DeRubbo and his wife, Jina; brother, George (Deborah) Hreha; sister, Florence Celigoi; and sister-in-law, JoAnn Hreha; and grandchildren, Ethan, Madison, Andrew, Riley, Dante and Dominic. Family and friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A service will take place at 7 p.m. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
26
Service
07:00 PM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
(724) 864-4200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved