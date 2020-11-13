1/1
Arlene G. Reynolds
1938 - 2020
Arlene G. (Snyder) Reynolds, 81, of Salina, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. Born Dec. 30, 1938, in Irwin, she was a daughter of the late John M. Snyder and Rose (Orris) Snyder. Arlene was a graduate of Penn Joint High School, and lived in Salina since 1970. She was a member of Hebron Lutheran Church, Avonmore. Arlene enjoyed working on word search puzzles, and most loved being with her family and neighbors. She liked shopping with her daughter Michelle, and spending time with her grandson, Logan. In addition to her parents, Arlene was preceded in death by her husband, James R. Reynolds, who passed away on Dec. 7, 1996; brother, John Snyder; sister, Bertha "Bert" Horn; and her German shepherd, Shelby. Arlene is survived by her daughters, Michelle R. Reynolds and Leisa A. Reynolds, both of Salina; grandson, Logan James Andres Reynolds, of Salina; brother, George Snyder, of Florida; nieces and nephews; and her beloved German shepherd, Ruby. Friends will be received from 11 a.m. until the celebration of life tribute service at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo. Due to state mandates regarding the covid-19 pandemic, the visitation will be limited to 20 percent of funeral home capacity. Please wear masks, and respect social distancing. Private interment will be in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Arlene's memory to Four Footed Friends, 220 Beck Road, Indiana, PA 15701. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home
NOV
14
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home
