Arlene L. Lewis
1943 - 2020
Arlene L. (Gallaway) Lewis, 76, of Irwin, died Sunday, May 10, 2020, at her home. She was born Sept. 1, 1943, in Wendel and was a daughter of the late Frederick and Thelma (Watson) Gallaway. Prior to her retirement, she was employed by the former Jeannette District Hospital in the utilization review department. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard J. "Dick" Lewis, and a sister, Nancy J. West. Surviving are two daughters, Pamela Cotter and her husband, Alex, of Irwin, and Kelly Stants and her husband, Glenn, of Smithton; and six grandchildren, Tara, Brandon, Cameron, Kayleigh, Kaine and Gavin. The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to Home Instead Home Health Care for the care and support extended to their mother. Due to the guidelines we have to adhere to, all services are private. The family will hold a memorial service at a later date. Entrusted with the arrangements is OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 12, 2020.
