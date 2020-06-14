Arlene L. Miller, 89, of Jeannette, died Thursday, June 11, 2020, in her home. She was born March 4, 1931, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Arthur E. and Olive May (Grimm) Rhome. Prior to retirement, she had been employed by Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, Greensburg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl J. Miller Jr.; and numerous brothers and sisters. Arlene is survived by three sons, Earl J. Miller III and wife, Rita, of Jeannette, Arthur E. Miller and wife, Sherrie, of Harrison City, and Randy W. Miller and wife, Kim, of Greensburg; two daughters, Debra D. Burkholder, of Mt. Pleasant, and Connie L. Kulik and husband, Mark, of Jeannette; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Glenn Rhome, of Seattle, Wash., Mick Rhome and wife, Peggy, of Bovard, and Donald Rhome and wife, Bonnie, of Greensburg; and several nieces and nephews. There will be no public visitation. A private family service was held at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 14, 2020.