Arlene Louise (Ballew) Murray, 89, of Norvelt, passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, peacefully in her home, surrounded by her family. She was born March 12, 1931, in Armbrust, daughter of the late William and Ethel Ballew. She is survived by her husband, Victor "Herb" Murray, with whom she celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on November 12. Arlene enjoyed a long life of bingo, watching the cooking channel and spending time with family. Arlene was a member of St. Florian Church, in United. Arlene was preceded in death by her brothers, Theodore, Martin and Eugene Ballew. She is survived by her beloved children, Charles (Pauline) Murray, of Mammoth, Victoria (Jon) Lape, of Berlin, Richard (Jodie) Murray, of Norvelt, and Christopher (Amy) Murray, of Cranberry. She is also survived by two sisters, Ina Houser, of Michigan, and Theda Cusano, of Norvelt; five grandchildren, Maria (Justin) Sever, Brandon (Pam) Lape, Kristen (Seth) Walker, Andrew Murray and Ty Murray; two stepgrandchildren, Maxwell and Chase Pritts; three great-grandchildren, Faith Sever, and Felix and Owen Lape; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to also extend a sincere appreciation for the care she has received from Dr. Leibu and Excela Hospice nurses, Kristy and Jackie. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in the JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt. Vigil prayers will be at 7:45 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. Transfer prayers will be at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home, followed at 10 a.m. by her funeral Mass in St. Florian Church with the Rev. John A. Sedlak as celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Florian Cemetery.



