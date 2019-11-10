|
Arlie J. Burke, 60, of Murrysville, passed away suddenly Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. She was the beloved partner of Valerie M. LaBella, Esq. She was preceded in death by her parents, Patricia and Richard Burke; and her beloved Golden Retriever, Riley and Labrador Retriever mix, Hannah. She is survived by her sister, Kelli and Ray McClain; nieces, Andrea (Stacy) McClain, Lindsay McClain and great-nephew Tristen; and cousins, Betsy and Bert Cramer, Megan Cramer, Chris Miller and daughter, Michelle Miller. Arlie was a registered nurse beginning her extensive nursing career at UPMC St. Margaret Memorial Hospital, then moving to Westmoreland Regional Hospital/Excela, then as a restorative nurse for UPMC Home Care, then to UPMC Insurance Division as a care manager, and then onto travel nursing.
Arlie's wishes were to be cremated. A memorial service will be held in the future at a location and date to be determined by the family. Arrangements are entrusted to the GENE H. CORL INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237, or to CORE, 204 Sigma Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15238.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 10, 2019