Arlottia A. Horenzy
1925 - 2020-11-17
Arlottia A. Horenzy, 95, of Sarver, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, while in the company of family, at UPMC Shadyside, in Pittsburgh. Arlottia was born in Cecil Township, Washington, County, Oct. 23, 1925, a daughter of the late Mary Ann (Reynolds) and William C. Bradford. She was the widow of Valentine Horenzy Sr., who passed in 2009. Arlottia was a "Rosey the Riveter" during World War II. She manufactured the nose piece for bombs at Scaffs Manufacturing, in Oakmont. She was a member of St. Mary, Mother of God Church, in Freeport, a member of the U.P.C. sewing club in New Kensington, VFW Ladies Auxiliary, in Harrison Township and bowling league in Natrona Heights. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, camping, riding snowmobiles and spending time with her grandchildren. Arlottia is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Valentine "Butch" and Patti Horenzy Jr., of Buffalo Township; and her daughter and son-in-law, Colleen and Carl Jacot, of O'Brian, Fla. She is also survived by her four grandchildren, Donald Horenzy, Tammi (Jay) Pastorek, Teresa (Bob) Roberts and Valerie (Jeff) Chittester; great-grandchildren, Alesia (Rhonda) Bond, Alyssa (Raul) Salaverria, Mariah and Dylan Pokladowski and Nathan and Sydney Pastorek; great-great-grandson, Lionel Salaverria; and her sister, Anita Barnes, of Irwin; and sister-in-law, Margie Fair, of Springdale. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and sewing buddies. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, William R. Bradford, and sisters, Mary Elizabeth Ashworth and Alberta Mumph. At the family's request, there will be no public visitation and burial will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery in Freeport. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, PO Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Redmond Funeral Home Inc
524 High St
Freeport, PA 16229-1222
7242954500
