Arlynne (Roney) Bossar, 81, of Level Green, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in UPMC East, Monroeville. Arlynne was born April 10, 1938, in Penn Township, the daughter of the late Olen and Vera (Ferry) Roney. Arlynne was the former owner with her husband, Ray, of Level Green Mini Mart for over 25 years. She was a member of St. Regis Church, a former member of Level Green Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, and a former Judge of Elections for Westmoreland County in Level Green. Arlynne adored her family: her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Arlynne is survived by her husband of 63 years, Ray Bossar; her children, Donalee Richmond (Mike), and David Bossar (Lisa); her grandchildren, Kristi, Kevin, Morgan, Maggie, Kaitlyn and Kelsey; her great-grandchildren, Alexia, Alauna, Leah, Kacey, Bowen, Louisa and Beckley; and her siblings, Bud Roney, Sylvia Leibdzensky, Bonnie Hauch, Tim Roney, Kay Hopkinson and Dick Roney.
At Arylnne's request, there will be no public visitation. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday in St. Regis Church, 517 Homewood Ave., Trafford, with Father George Saletrik as celebrant. Everyone please go directly to the church. Private entombment will follow in Grandview Cemetery, North Versailles. The JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., Trafford is assisting the family with arrangements.
