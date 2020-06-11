Armand G. Janroy, 83, of Greensburg, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020. He was born in Morgantown, W.Va., the only child of the late Fernand and Alphonsine (Ronsman) Janroy. He is survived by the love of his life of 40 years, Dianne. He is also survived by a son, Brian (Rhonda) Janroy, of Utah, and a daughter, Beth Janroy, of Cannonsburg; and two grandsons and two great-granddaughters. In addition, he is survived by many special brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Armand was an Army veteran. He retired from Allegheny Energy in 2002 after 36 years of service and then volunteered for the American Red Cross for a number of years. He enjoyed anything related to history, working with computers and was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Greensburg. The family would like to thank Bridges Hospice and Dr. Larry Plundo and his entire staff for all their compassionate care. Rest in peace, my Bud. Per Armand's wishes, there will be no viewing. JOSEPH W. NICKELS FUNERAL HOME INC., 404 Sewickley Ave., Herminie, PA 15637, 724-446-7251, in charge of arrangements. Contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, 301 Grant St., Suite 900, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, in memory of Armand. To send online condolences, please visit www.nickelsfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 11, 2020.