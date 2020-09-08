Armella "Amy" (Mock) Zang, 87, of Dorseyville, Indiana Township, died Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. She was born July 20, 1933, in Pittsburgh, daughter of the late Aloysius and Theresa (Biel) Mock. Amy grew up in Pittsburgh, graduating from Holy Ghost Academy in 1951. She worked at Pennsylvania Manufacturing Co. for four years, until she married her childhood sweetheart, John W. Zang Jr., and was happily married for 66 years. After raising her children, she went to work for Fox Chapel School District as a cafeteria manager, working for 23 years until she retired to travel with her husband. She was a 50-year member of the Dorseyville Volunteer Fire Department No. 172, serving as president three times, and was the treasurer for 22 years. Also, she was a member of AARP Group 595 and ACNA, where she served on the board of directors, and was a member of Our Lady of the Lakes Parish, Bairdford, where she belonged to the Y&R group. Amy enjoyed traveling to her camp in Potter County, going on cruises, traveling to Germany, Alaska and Nashville, bingo, playing cards, spending time on her computer, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Survivors include her husband of 66 years, John W. Zang Jr.; her children, John W. (Maureen) Zang III, of Greensburg, Gary S. (Sandy) Zang, of Butler and Nancy Brozewicz, of Dorseyville; grandchildren, Kelly (Travis), Michael, John (Clare), Matthew, Corbin, Troy, Tina (Sean), Chris (LaVana) and Matt; great-grandchildren, Chloe, Lucas, Quinn, Caroline and Bentley; and her sister, Lois (James) Kubanick, of Morgantown, W.Va. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Dolores Snyder, Germaine Lieb and Richard Mock. While at the funeral home, all covid-19 restrictions will be followed, including wearing of masks, social distancing and no more than 25 people in the funeral home at any one time. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer. A funeral Mass will be conducted at 10 a.m. Thursday at Our Lady of the Lakes Parish, 527 Bairdford Road, West Deer Township, with the Rev. James P. Holland officiating. The family asks all attending to meet at the church. Amy will be laid to rest in Lakewood Memorial Gardens, Indiana Township. View the obituary and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com
