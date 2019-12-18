|
Arthur B. Lizza, 93, of Latrobe, passed away Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Brookdale Senior Living, Latrobe. Born Feb. 17, 1926, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late James Lizza and Malina (Gangemi) Lizza. At an early age, Arthur assumed the responsibility as patriarch of the family due to the sudden and unexpected passing of his father. His total commitment and devotion in helping to support his family, even at his own personal sacrifice, was unsurpassed. After serving in the military, Arthur returned home in 1946, earning the Good Conduct Medal, the World War II Victory Ribbon and the American Theater Ribbon. He then attended St. Vincent College before aiding in the daily operations of the family coal hauling business. He later was employed at Kennametal for more than 30 years and retired in the early 1990s. Our "Uncle Art" was a strong man, both mentally and physically. Any task that he undertook was always completed with care and precision. He was very well-read and his interest in books and literature varied from history to art, religion, gardening and sports. He learned to play the piano with or without sheet music. As an avid league bowler, he once scored a perfect game. In his large vegetable gardens, he always cultivated the best tomatoes and peppers, as he was continuously reading up on ways to improve his crops. He took pride in his home and, while he was able, enjoyed maintaining an impeccable lawn, along with well-trimmed shrubs. Nieces Laura Braun and Carol Koppenhaver fondly recall Uncle Art's greatest qualities as being a genuine and caring uncle, never refusing any request for help from his nieces and nephews. His home was always open to family and he made sure that his spaghetti, complete with homemade sauce, ginger ale, cookies and Italian red wine were always available during our visits. Arthur and his sisters, Vinn and Olive (who passed away in November), maintained a very close relationship and enjoyed each other's company, especially throughout the last few years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Charles, Hector and James Lizza; and three sisters, Josephine Flory, Dorothy Marcelli and Olive Hostovich. Arthur is survived by one sister, Vinn Lizza, of Latrobe; and several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
Family and friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday at Holy Family Church, Latrobe, with the Very Rev. Daniel C. Mahoney, VF, as celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, with graveside military services accorded by the Post No. 33, Greensburg.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019