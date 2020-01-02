|
Arthur D. "Danny" Scalzitti, 54, of Jeannette, passed away Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at UPMC Presbyterian, surrounded by his family. He was born April 22, 1965, in Jeannette and was a son of the late Arthur and Virginia Ferazzi Scalzitti. Danny was the owner of Terry's Auto Glass, Greensburg. He joined Terry's Auto Glass to work with his brother, Terry, and his father, Art, in 1988 after earning a degree in economics from the University of Pittsburgh. Among Dan's favorite hobbies were traveling and cooking large Italian pasta meals for his children and their friends. His home was often filled with vibrant, hungry, young and old, family and friends. No matter how late their arrival, his kitchen never closed; cooking 2 to 3 pounds of delicious pasta dishes were the norm, even on weeknights. Dan's meals were so appreciated that his daughter developed "The Scalzitti Kitchen," which illustrates favorite meals made by her father, his recipes, and his teachable moments, along with pictures of her family kitchen. Dan loved traveling with his children, introducing them to learning experiences via visits to museums and monuments. He also enjoyed visiting the Florida Keys and the many historical monuments of Italy. Dan was considered the family travel agent, giving advice on the best destinations, hotels, routes and most importantly, the very best deals. In addition to his parents, Danny was predeceased by a brother, Terence A. Scalzitti. He is survived by his children, Mia Scalzitti, who resides in Long Island, N.Y., and Reno Scalzitti, who resides in Rochester, N.Y.; and his sisters, Dr. Corinne Scalzitti, of Austin, Texas, and Monica Heyl, of Joppa, Md.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 228 N. Second St., Jeannette. A blessing service will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home chapel with Deacon William Newhouse presiding. Interment will follow in the Greensburg Catholic Cemetery, Hempfield Township.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Catholic Charities, Diocese of Greensburg, 711 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA. 15601.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020