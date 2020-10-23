1/1
Arthur F. McGee Jr.
1958 - 2020
Arthur F. McGee Jr., 61, of Mt. Pleasant, died Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital. He was born Oct. 29, 1958, in Brooklyn, N.Y., a son of the late Arthur F. Sr. and Mary Wall McGee. Early in his life, he was employed at Scotto's Pizza and Sony, and he retired from Sensus- Eylem in Uniontown. He was a member of Visitation Roman Catholic Church, Mt. Pleasant. He is survived by his wife, Mary Jane Hendrick McGee; his children, Tara M. Hurst and her husband, Steven J., of Round Hill, Va., Arthur F. McGee III, of Squamish, B.C., Canada, and Justin M. McGee and his wife, Brittany, of Mt. Pleasant; three grandchildren, Hunter, Violet and Noah Hurst; one brother, Kevin McGee and his wife, Maria, of Delray Beach, Fla.; one sister, Mary McGee, of Farmingville, N.Y.; his pet granddogs, Finn and Miya; and his cat, Martie. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by many other pets who he was very fond of. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 406 E. Washington St., Mt. Pleasant, where a blessing service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church. Please know that masks will be required in the funeral home and at church, and please adhere to social distancing. To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 23, 2020.
