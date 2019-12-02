|
Arthur F. Trilli, 98, of North Belle Vernon, passed away Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. He was born March 13, 1921, to Ippolito and Maria (Florio) Trilli, who have preceded him in death. Arthur was the youngest of eight siblings. He had six brothers, Ross, Atillio, William, James, Ralph and Victor; and one sister, Antoinette (Trilli) Castellana, all of whom preceded him in death. Arthur lived a long, wonderful life filled with many accomplishments. One of his greatest and most treasured was being a World War II veteran. In July of 1942 he joined the service as the head mechanic of the Army 8th Air Force, where he was awarded the Bronze Star for the most missions flown without incident; he served in the 8th Air Force until October of 1945. Throughout his life, he prided himself on his time spent in the service and continued that legacy by becoming a member and past commander of the American Legion Post 28. After his time in the service, he returned home and decided to build a life for himself by starting his own business, Culligan Water Conditioning, in 1947, a business that is still operating today. Aside from being an accomplished veteran and successful businessman, Arthur held the most pride in his family, which he started on Dec. 1, 1951, when he married his late wife, Nancy (Bly) Trilli. The couple were married for 60 years and had a beautiful family made up of five daughters, Celeste Palamara (Jim), of Monessen, Annette Cope (Tim), of Coal Center, Karen Trilli of Pittsburgh, Theresa O'Hara (Paul), of St. Marys, Pa., and Carolyn Trilli, of Monessen; as well as six sons, Victor Trilli (Kathy), of Denton Texas, Arthur Trilli (Barbara), of Charleroi, Thomas Trilli (Marlene), of Rostraver, William Trilli (Dawn), of North Belle Vernon, Patrick Trilli (Kelly), of Farmington, N.M., and Robert Trilli, who preceded him in death. Over the years, Arthur's family continued to grow with the addition of 26 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. Throughout his life, he made his faith and his community a top priority by being an active member of the St. Sebastian Roman Catholic Church, a member and past grand knight of the Knights of Columbus of Monessen, and by serving as a member of the North Belle Vernon City Council for many years.
Visitations will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, and from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at RHOME FUNERAL HOME, 1209 Grand Blvd., Monessen, PA 15062. A service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, followed at 10 a.m. by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Sebastian Roman Catholic Church. The Parish rosary will be recited at 3 p.m. Tuesday. The Knights of Columbus will have a service at 7 p.m., followed at 7:15 p.m. by the Thomas McKee Post 28 American Legion.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , 600 Waterfront Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or the 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 2, 2019