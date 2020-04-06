|
Arthur Glenn Smith, 91, of Greensburg, died Saturday, April 4, 2020. He was born Dec. 9, 1928, in Greensburg, a son of the late Frank W. Sr. and Mable Shuster Smith. He was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Greensburg. He was a Korean War veteran, having served in the Navy. Prior to retirement, Arthur was a foreman for Allegheny Power. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Sara Jane Truxal Smith; four brothers, Virgil D. Smith, Frank W. Smith Jr., Gerald D. Smith, and Elton J. Smith; and two sisters, Vivian G. Johnston, and Audria Basile. He is survived by four daughters, Kathryn (Richard) Walker, of Greensburg, Susan Jencks, of Panama City, Fla., Glenda Huether, of Jeannette, and Lisa (Casey) McHugh, of New Stanton; five grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff at Redstone Highlands, Murrysville, and Redstone at Home Hospice. Funeral service and burial will be private for the immediate family. A public service will be held at a later date. For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.