Arthur Kenneth Mackey, 78, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at the Grove at Latrobe. Ken was born Jan. 26, 1942, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of the late Arthur K. Mackey Sr. and Doris Ballew Mackey. He was a 1960 graduate of East Huntingdon High School and a member of the Hecla Sportsman's Club. He was formerly employed as a crane operator for the DME Company. Ken was an avid hunter and fisherman, who enjoyed his cars and riding quads. Surviving is his wife, Shirley Rodgers Mackey; stepsons, Wendell Rupp Jr., Melvin Rupp (Rose) and Dale Rupp (Ken Collier Jr.); daughters, Michele and Kelly and their husbands; three grandchildren, that includes Jennifer Rupp Larson (Justin); great-grandchildren, Luke and Logan Larson; and a sister, Sandra Sweitzer (Donald). In addition to his parents, Ken was preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, Mia Larson, and his brother, James Mackey. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be no visitation. A private service will be held for the family with interment in the Middle Presbyterian Cemetery. Arrangements are under direction of SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE, 730 W. Main St. Mt. Pleasant. Please visit Ken's online memorial at www.saloom-rega.com to sign the condolence guestbook. Richard Rega, funeral director.