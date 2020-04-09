Home

POWERED BY

Services
Saloom-Rega Funeral Service
730 W Main St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
(724) 547-2122
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Mackey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur K. Mackey


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arthur K. Mackey Obituary
Arthur Kenneth Mackey, 78, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at the Grove at Latrobe. Ken was born Jan. 26, 1942, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of the late Arthur K. Mackey Sr. and Doris Ballew Mackey. He was a 1960 graduate of East Huntingdon High School and a member of the Hecla Sportsman's Club. He was formerly employed as a crane operator for the DME Company. Ken was an avid hunter and fisherman, who enjoyed his cars and riding quads. Surviving is his wife, Shirley Rodgers Mackey; stepsons, Wendell Rupp Jr., Melvin Rupp (Rose) and Dale Rupp (Ken Collier Jr.); daughters, Michele and Kelly and their husbands; three grandchildren, that includes Jennifer Rupp Larson (Justin); great-grandchildren, Luke and Logan Larson; and a sister, Sandra Sweitzer (Donald). In addition to his parents, Ken was preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, Mia Larson, and his brother, James Mackey. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be no visitation. A private service will be held for the family with interment in the Middle Presbyterian Cemetery. Arrangements are under direction of SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE, 730 W. Main St. Mt. Pleasant. Please visit Ken's online memorial at www.saloom-rega.com to sign the condolence guestbook. Richard Rega, funeral director.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -