Arthur M. Lee
1929 - 2020
Arthur M. "Art" Lee, 91, of Delmont, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, in Hempfield Manor, Greensburg. He was born May 9, 1929, in Schuylerville, N.Y., to the late Douglas R. and Nancy (Montgomery) Lee. Prior to retiring, Arthur was employed in various sales positions, then he started his own company, Valley Maintenance and Supply, which he owned and operated for many years. He was an Army veteran, having served during the Korean War. Arthur enjoyed hunting with his coonhound, Pal, deer hunting and fishing on the Batten Kill in New York State. He was a member of Delmont Community Baptist Church. Arthur was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He will be greatly missed by his beloved family and is survived by his devoted wife of 66 years, Eleanor (Prince) Lee; daughters, Lori Morris (Ted), of Latrobe, and Lynda Weaver (Greg), of Apollo; sister, Nancy Tattersall, of Virginia; and brother, Donald Lee (Jane), of London, England. Arthur was the loving grandfather of Alex Morris (and fiancee, Becca Wirfel), Kaitlin Morris, Luke Weaver and Adam Weaver, all of whom he treasured. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Douglas Lee. Respecting Arthur's wishes, funeral arrangements and interment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, will be private. VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177, has been entrusted with the arrangements. Arthur was a member of AA, achieving over 66 years of sobriety, which his family was extremely proud of. His wishes were that in lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory be made to Alcoholics Anonymous, General Service Office, Box 459, Grand Central Station, New York, NY 10163. (www.aa.org.) Please write "Arthur Lee" on check memo line. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 19, 2020.
