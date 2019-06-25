Home

Arthur N. Yannuzzi


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Arthur N. Yannuzzi Obituary
Arthur N. Yannuzzi, 91, of Export, died peacefully Sunday, June 23, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. He was born Oct. 1, 1927, in Pittsburgh, the son of the late Anne Isabella Yannuzzi. Prior to retiring, Arthur was employed as a truck driver by Crown Construction. He was an Army Air Corps veteran of World War II. He was Christian by faith. Arthur was a member of the Barbershop Harmony Foundation of McKeesport, Italian American Club, Export, and Export Loyal Order of Moose. He is survived by his loving niece and devoted caregiver of 15 years, Nina Maffessanti and her husband, Dennis. Arthur is also survived by several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Josephine (DiClaudio) Yannuzzi; and a brother, Jack.
Respecting Arthur's wishes, all arrangements and interment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, will be private.
The family would like to extend special thanks and appreciation to the doctors, staff and caregivers of Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg, Third Floor, and Easy Living Country Estates, Hunker, for the excellent and compassionate care Arthur received during his stay with them. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Arthur's memory may be made to a . To send online expressions of sympathy or to obtain grief support information, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on June 25, 2019
