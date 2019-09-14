|
Arthur "Gene" Nance, 69, of Murrysville, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. He was born Nov. 19, 1949, in Indiana, Pa., son of the late James Soloman Nance and Delia James Nance. He was the owner of J.A.N. Medical Sales, Murrysvillle, for over 25 years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Thomas, Emmanuel and Hillard Sherman, and James Soloman Nance Jr. Gene is survived by his wife, Debbie Schott Nance; two sons, Aaron Gene (Megan) Nance, of Sacramento, Calif., and Jordan Joseph Nance, of Murrysville; a twin sister, Ardyth Mae Nance, of Indiana; a brother, Drew Powell (Linda) Nance, of Indiana; three sisters, Marie Sherman, of Blairsville, Delia Bernie Nance, of Detroit, Mich., and Carolyn Joan Nance of Atlanta, Ga.; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the HART FUNERAL HOME INC., Murrysville. A blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Oakland Cemetery, Indiana, Pa.
www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019