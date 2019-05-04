Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur R. Johnson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Arthur R. Johnson Obituary
Arthur Rodney "Beaver" Johnson, 61, of Greensburg, passed away peacefully, at home, Thursday, May 2, 2019. The son of the late Archie L. Johnson, of Greensburg, he was predeceased by three brothers, Archie Jr., Craig and Steven, all of Greensburg. Surviving are his mother, Ruby Gantt Johnson; and three siblings, Kevin, Renae and Kimberly Johnson, all of Greensburg. Left to mourn his passing are his wife, Monica Jarabeck Johnson; his six children, who were his pride and joy, Colin (Brittany), Taylor, Christian (Mallory), Morgan, Connor Johnson, of Greensburg, and Geneva Johnson, of California; and three grandsons, who he cherished, Jack Arthur and Evan Michael Johnson and Julian James Pierce.
PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME of Greensburg is handling funeral arrangements. At the request of the deceased, there will be no public viewing. A memorial celebration will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Twin Lakes Park, Pavilion No. 2. All are welcome!
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.