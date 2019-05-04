Arthur Rodney "Beaver" Johnson, 61, of Greensburg, passed away peacefully, at home, Thursday, May 2, 2019. The son of the late Archie L. Johnson, of Greensburg, he was predeceased by three brothers, Archie Jr., Craig and Steven, all of Greensburg. Surviving are his mother, Ruby Gantt Johnson; and three siblings, Kevin, Renae and Kimberly Johnson, all of Greensburg. Left to mourn his passing are his wife, Monica Jarabeck Johnson; his six children, who were his pride and joy, Colin (Brittany), Taylor, Christian (Mallory), Morgan, Connor Johnson, of Greensburg, and Geneva Johnson, of California; and three grandsons, who he cherished, Jack Arthur and Evan Michael Johnson and Julian James Pierce.

PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME of Greensburg is handling funeral arrangements. At the request of the deceased, there will be no public viewing. A memorial celebration will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Twin Lakes Park, Pavilion No. 2. All are welcome!