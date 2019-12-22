|
Arthur R. Metz Sr., 86, of Unity Township, died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. He was born May 28, 1933, a son of the late Louis A. Metz Sr. and Katherine M. (Stas) Metz. Art was a Marine Corps veteran of the Korean War and, prior to retirement, worked at Latrobe Steel. He was a member of St. Benedict Church in Marguerite, American Legion Post No. 982 in Pipetown and United Slovak Club. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Mary M. (Ulishney) Metz; a brother, Louis A. Metz Jr.; and a sister, Dorothy J. Stoner. He is survived by two sons, Arthur R. Metz Jr. and wife, Sharon, and Alan Metz and wife, Sharon, all of Unity Township; five grandchildren, Stephen Metz and wife, Diane, Angela Shrum and husband, Joshua, Cara Metz and fiance, Thomas Millwater, Jesse Metz and Alex Metz; a brother, Francis E. "Curly" Metz and wife, Patty, of Unity Township; two sisters, Evelyn M. Nemcheck, of Unity Township, and Shirley E. Duffey and husband, Charles, of Latrobe; his dear friend, Sara McGraw, of Latrobe; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity. Prayers will begin at 10 a.m. Monday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. in St. Benedict Catholic Church, Marguerite. Interment will follow in St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 22, 2019