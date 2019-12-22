Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
2072 Route 130
Pleasant Unity, PA 15676-0504
(724) 423-2566
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Metz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur R. Metz Sr.


1933 - 05
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arthur R. Metz Sr. Obituary
Arthur R. Metz Sr., 86, of Unity Township, died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. He was born May 28, 1933, a son of the late Louis A. Metz Sr. and Katherine M. (Stas) Metz. Art was a Marine Corps veteran of the Korean War and, prior to retirement, worked at Latrobe Steel. He was a member of St. Benedict Church in Marguerite, American Legion Post No. 982 in Pipetown and United Slovak Club. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Mary M. (Ulishney) Metz; a brother, Louis A. Metz Jr.; and a sister, Dorothy J. Stoner. He is survived by two sons, Arthur R. Metz Jr. and wife, Sharon, and Alan Metz and wife, Sharon, all of Unity Township; five grandchildren, Stephen Metz and wife, Diane, Angela Shrum and husband, Joshua, Cara Metz and fiance, Thomas Millwater, Jesse Metz and Alex Metz; a brother, Francis E. "Curly" Metz and wife, Patty, of Unity Township; two sisters, Evelyn M. Nemcheck, of Unity Township, and Shirley E. Duffey and husband, Charles, of Latrobe; his dear friend, Sara McGraw, of Latrobe; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity. Prayers will begin at 10 a.m. Monday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. in St. Benedict Catholic Church, Marguerite. Interment will follow in St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -