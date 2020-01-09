|
|
Arthur R. "Art" Yorio, 73, of Jeannette, passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in his home. A true original was suddenly taken from us by the Lord. Born Feb. 23, 1946, in Greensburg, Art was one of three siblings to first generation Italian-American parents, the late Joseph L. and Lucy R. Tassone Yorio. Art will be remembered by his family and friends as an honest, loyal and loving father, husband, brother and friend. Staying true to his lineage, he was an exemplarily craftsman, best known for his uncanny ability to build and repair most anything, and his extreme work ethic. Art's skilled hands helped improve the homes of many throughout Westmoreland County and beyond. Prior to his retirement, Art was a UAW member as one of the original employees of Volkswagen at the New Stanton facility. He also worked as a welder at Westinghouse, a construction contractor, and served his community as supervisor of maintenance and grounds with Jeannette City Schools. Art is survived by his son, Michael A. Yorio and daughter-in-law, Monique Graciotti, of Coral Gables, Fla.; brother, Joseph and sister-in-law, Jean Yorio, of Jeannette; and former wife, Patricia Yorio, of The Villages, Fla. Also surviving are his nephews and nieces, Joseph M. and Cindy Yorio, their children, Joseph A. and Lauren Yorio, of Ohio, Anthony and Jamie Yorio, of Greensburg, and Jason Poniewaz, of Munhall. He is also survived by two grandsons, Salvatore and Basil Yorio, of Atlanta. Art was Catholic by faith, an avid reader, gardener, model train hobbyist and master woodworker. In addition to his parents, Art was predeceased by his sister, Albina Yorio Thomas; and his former in-laws, Bud and Dorothy Regotti. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
As per Art's wishes, there will be no public visitation. The JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., Jeannette, is entrusted with arrangements.
Friends are invited to share "Art memory stories" and condolences at [email protected]
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 9, 2020