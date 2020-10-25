1/1
Arthur S. Parys
1937 - 2020
Dr. Arthur S. Parys, 83, of Greensburg, died Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. He was born July 14, 1937, in Sayre, Pa., a son of the late Stanley and Thelma Jumper Parys. He served in the Air Force. Arthur was truly a self-made man. He was a graduate of Penn State University and the University of Pittsburgh School of Dentistry. Dr. Parys was an incredibly creative and artistic dentist. He was also an avid reader and a lover of cats. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, Matthew Zane Parys; and a brother, John Parys. He is survived by his beloved wife, Svetlana Parys; a daughter, Beth (Steve Crocco) Claussen, of Pittsburgh; a son, Vladimir (Jessa) Kremenevsky, of Cleveland, Ohio; and six grandchildren, Cecile (Tony) Claussen Anater, of Denver, Colo., Mia Claussen, of Pittsburgh, Conner Claussen, of Pittsburgh, Kirsten Parys, of Clarksburg, Larisa Kremenevsky, and Daniel Kremenevsky, all of Cleveland, Ohio. Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. Private interment will be in St. Clair Cemetery, Greensburg. For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 25, 2020.
