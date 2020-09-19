Our beloved mother, Arvilla Mae Johnson, was born Sept. 22, 1926, and through her almost 94 years, she has been a Godly mentor to not only her children but everyone she met. She went to the loving arms of her Lord and Savior Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. She was the daughter of James and Florence Williams. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Frank Johnson Jr.; brothers, James Williams Jr., Richard Williams and Robert Williams; sisters, Sara (Betty) Johnson and Mary Ann Henderson. Surviving are her children, Frank (Carolyn) Johnson III, Paul (Rebecca) Johnson and Carol (Donald) Hart; nine grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Lois Friedline. Friends will be received from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday at the Open Door Baptist Church, 970 N. Main St., Greensburg, with a funeral service to follow. Interment will be private in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville. Arrangements were made by the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sun Crest Hospice, 4075 Monroeville Blvd., Suite 210, Monroeville, PA 15146. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com
