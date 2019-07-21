Ashley Marie Giovannagelo, 27, of Derry, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, July 18, 2019 at UPMC Altoona Hospital, due to sepsis. Born April 24, 1992, in Greensburg, she was a daughter of the late Victor A. Giovannagelo and Sharon A. (Dillon) Fix. Ashley attended Westmoreland County Community College for nursing. She loved animals and was active in grooming and dog showing, especially St. Bernards and Great Danes. She had a strong bond with her mother and cherished the time they spent together. Ashley will be remembered for her funny, good-natured personality. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Domenick V. Giovannagelo; her maternal grandparents, Kenneth and Rosalinda Dillon; and an aunt, Linda Ferretti. Ashley is survived by her children, Victor C. Balega and Riley Rose Balega, of Derry; one brother, Anthony Giovannagelo, of Harrisburg; paternal grandmother, Lorna Giovannagelo, of Latrobe; her aunts and uncles, Domenick Giovannagelo and his wife, Lisa, of Latrobe, Fabian Giovannagelo and his wife, Cindy, of Latrobe, Dino Giovannagelo and his wife, Mandy, of Derry, Lisa Conrad and her husband, Ronald, of Latrobe, and Sandra Laughner and her husband, Jack, of Jeannette; her cousins, Jenna, Nico, Haley, Devin, Danielle, Christopher, Zachary, Cody, and Amanda; her fiance, Chris Balega, of Derry; and his parents, Mary and Chuck Balega, of Derry; and a special friend, Sarah Flack.

Family and friends will be received from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral liturgy will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. Interment is private.

