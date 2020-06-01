Audrey A. (Jagodzinski) Mialki, 85, of Natrona Heights, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice Unit at Concordia, Cabot. She was born Jan. 9, 1935, in Natrona to the late Francis and Anna Bunton Jagodzinski. Audrey was a 1952 graduate of Har-Brack High School. She worked for over 30 years as an assistant manager for Miller's Shoe Stores in Natrona Heights and New Kensington. Audrey was a member of Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Parish, Most Blessed Sacrament Church in Natrona Heights, and the Ladies of Charity and Ambassador Club of the church. She was also a member of the Community Club of Allegheny Township. Audrey enjoyed reading, jigsaw puzzles, bingo and doing crafts. Audrey is survived by her son, Donald L. Myers, of Buffalo Township; sister, Mary E. McGowan, of Greenville, N.C.; stepsons, Larry (Debbie) Mialki, of Natrona Heights, Leonard (Betty Jean) Mialki, of York, and Alan Mialki, of Pittsburgh; nieces, Kris Jagodzinski, Shannon Braxton and Katy Curran; nephew, David Jagodzinski; and by several other nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, Audrey was preceded in death by her husband, Donald L. Myers on March 18, 1985; husband, S. Robert Mialki on August 3, 2001; her son, Wayne Edward in infancy; and by several aunts and uncles. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights 724-224-8688. Mass of Christian Burial will be private. Burial will be in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights. Due to the current medical guidelines, only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. We respectfully request that all visitors wear a mask or face covering and follow social distancing guidelines. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 1, 2020.